Robinson takes on policy officer role
From Benburb, just outside Dungannon, Andrew and his family operate a store to beef finishing system, alongside a handful of suckler cows.
Andrew’s interest in agriculture started on the family farm, and through relief milking his passion for dairy farming developed. Working on dairy farms operating conventional and robotic milking systems, Andrew’s understanding of the differing management techniques grew, enabling him to grasp a better understanding of the complexity of dairy farming.
After graduating from Queen’s University Belfast, Andrew started his career in the agricultural sector. He worked as the animal welfare officer within Linden Foods before progressing to a career in accountancy within a local firm based in Co Armagh, where he focused his work primarily on agricultural business accounts.
Andrew’s passion and understanding of agriculture and his awareness of the ever- increasing pressure the industry is dealing with drew him to the role within the UFU. He is looking forward to working with and for UFU farmers, to further his knowledge of the wider agricultural industry and to represent and work alongside the committees.