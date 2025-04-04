Robinson: “UK food security must now be a strategic priority for Government”
The announcement from President Trump’s administration will see new tariffs imposed on a range of imported goods, including agri-food products. While Northern Ireland exporters will face a 10% tariff, lower than the 20% imposed on exporters from the Republic of Ireland, the implications for the industry remain uncertain.
Mr Robinson said: “This move by the United States reinforces what we have been saying for years, our domestic food production is not just an economic asset, it is a matter of national resilience. While the tariff levels between Northern Ireland and the Republic are notably different, the overall message for the UK Government is clear: we cannot afford to be complacent about our food supply.
"Our farmers are the backbone of our rural economy. They produce world-class food, uphold the highest standards, and contribute to the health and wellbeing of the entire nation. In the face of international trade instability, we must act decisively to support them.”
The DUP has written to the Prime Minister and urged him take immediate steps to strengthen agri-food resilience across the UK, including:
- A total reversal of the family farm tax which destroys the ability to pass land from one generation to the next
- A commitment to protect local producers in future trade negotiations
- Investment in domestic food processing and supply chain infrastructure
- Clear, long-term agricultural support policies post-2025
“The time to talk about food security is not during a crisis, it is now. We must ensure that the next generation of farmers see a viable and sustainable future in this industry. This is not just about protecting a sector, it’s about safeguarding everyone’s future.”
