Robinson: “UK food security must now be a strategic priority for Government”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Democratic Unionist Party Leader Gavin Robinson MP has called on the Government to place food security and the protection of agriculture at the heart of its response to the United States' latest tariff announcements.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement from President Trump’s administration will see new tariffs imposed on a range of imported goods, including agri-food products. While Northern Ireland exporters will face a 10% tariff, lower than the 20% imposed on exporters from the Republic of Ireland, the implications for the industry remain uncertain.

Mr Robinson said: “This move by the United States reinforces what we have been saying for years, our domestic food production is not just an economic asset, it is a matter of national resilience. While the tariff levels between Northern Ireland and the Republic are notably different, the overall message for the UK Government is clear: we cannot afford to be complacent about our food supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our farmers are the backbone of our rural economy. They produce world-class food, uphold the highest standards, and contribute to the health and wellbeing of the entire nation. In the face of international trade instability, we must act decisively to support them.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson with Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

The DUP has written to the Prime Minister and urged him take immediate steps to strengthen agri-food resilience across the UK, including:

- A total reversal of the family farm tax which destroys the ability to pass land from one generation to the next

- A commitment to protect local producers in future trade negotiations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Investment in domestic food processing and supply chain infrastructure

- Clear, long-term agricultural support policies post-2025

“The time to talk about food security is not during a crisis, it is now. We must ensure that the next generation of farmers see a viable and sustainable future in this industry. This is not just about protecting a sector, it’s about safeguarding everyone’s future.”