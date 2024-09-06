Robotics, automation and digital stage speakers announced for NI manufacturing expo

The Northern Ireland Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition has revealed seven speakers who are set to appear on one of five stages during the September 12 event.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centring on logistics and sustainability, the day-long feat provides delegates with a fantastic opportunity to network with other industry professionals, as well as learning from experienced experts through insightful displays of their career knowledge.

The fourth stage inside of the TEC Belfast will feature talks on two topics split across the day, with the morning seeing speeches on Robotics and Automation, whereas the afternoon will focus on IoT, Industry 4.0 & Digital Transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven excellent industry professionals have now been unveiled alongside the existing line-up, offering guests a plethora of opportunities to hear from highly skilled individuals who have successfully made a name for themselves in the industry.

Colin Murphy with Colm Higgins and speaker and moderator Tina Calder

Speaking on the event’s prominence in the community, Colin Murphy, Managing Director of Premier Publishing & Events, which organises the event, said: “The conference promises a dynamic program with free workshops, keynote speakers, and a diverse array of exhibitors showcasing the latest technological solutions and business services.

“This event is a golden opportunity for anyone involved in the manufacturing industry to gain valuable insights, make meaningful connections, and discover cutting edge advancements that are shaping the future."

Kicking off the day with her opening remarks, Tina Calder, Chief Vision Officer of multidisciplinary media and marketing agency Excalibur Press, will deliver a brief five minute overview of what can be expected from the day’s programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seasoned publicist and content strategist will also commence her own talk on Using AI To Supercharge Your Manufacturing Firm's Marketing Efforts, delving into the transformative power of AI in construction marketing whilst unveiling cutting-edge strategies for leveraging AI to elevate marketing.

The first announced speaker of the day for the fourth stage following Tina’s introduction will be Al Parra, who is set to talk about Factories of the Future, honing in on the democratisation of resource and opportunity as well as other pressing issues.

The Founder and Director of Bloqs actively campaigns for manufacturing interests and regularly speaks on the environmental and socioeconomic benefits of open access resource distribution, including sitting on the MakeUK All-Party Advisory Board.

Andrew Gough, Managing Director of GCD Technologies, will then take over the microphone for his speech on Using Digital Transformation To Stand Out From The Crowd, before the first panel session of the day on the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moderator Tina Calder will also lead the stage’s first panel, speaking with panellist Rod O’Doherty on Business Digital Transformation, before the Salar IT Ltd Director, completes the Robotics & Automation line-up on his own, showcasing his Digital Business Solutions: Keys to Successful Selection and Implementation speech to audiences ahead of the lunch & networking break.

Boasting experience with computer technology in various forms, Rod has specialised in the sector for the majority of his career and now works as an independent business IT consultant.

Following the 40-minute long halt, during which attendees can grab a bite to eat and mingle with like-minded event goers, the fourth stage will become a hub for all things IoT, Industry 4.0 and Digital Transformation.

Moderator Tina Calder will then return for the stage’s second and final panel on Beyond Boundaries: Igniting the Manufacturing Revolution - Industry 4.0 and Digital Transformation Redefining Northern Ireland's Future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excalibur Press’ frontwoman will speak with panellists Mark Walmsley, Ian Gardner, Rhealyn Mugri and Eric Hewitson to provide audiences with an in-depth look at how business owners can push their business forward within the Northern Irish sector.

The first name announced for the afternoon’s programme is Lee Bristow, CEO of Risk Copilot Limited.

His talk Frameworks That Simplify AI Success (Human AI Alliance) will draw upon his more than two decades’ long experience in the field, explaining how organisations can leverage the artificial intelligence convergence to achieve sustainable success in the ever-evolving business landscapes.

In the afternoon Rhealyn Mugri, Digital Growth Strategist and Founder of The Digital Projects, will bring her insight on From Assembly Line to Search Engine: Leveraging SEO to Supercharge Your Manufacturing Brand to the fourth stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhealyn’s talk will share her top tips on helping businesses thrive online through data-driven strategies and customer-centric solutions.

Rounding off the seven announced speakers is Lagan Networks Ltd’s Commercial Director, Mark Walmsley, who champions his 25 years of commercial roles within engineering companies.

Mark’s speech, Establish Utilities Usage Baseline Data with Ease centres on case study examples of productive electrical cost reduction and net zero initiatives.

Bringing the event full circle, Tina Calder will be back on the fourth stage to close the event, reflecting on the beneficial talks provided by each guest speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “When it comes to standing out from the crowd in any industry, the adoption of new technologies is absolutely vital, especially in the fast-evolving manufacturing sector. It’s not just about keeping up; it’s about leading the way and embracing innovation to drive growth and success.

“I’m delighted to have been asked to moderate and speak on this stage. It’s a fantastic opportunity to not only share insights on how AI can revolutionise marketing strategies in manufacturing, but also to engage with some of the brightest minds who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the sector.

“Events like the Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference & Expo help to foster the connections and spark the ideas that will shape the future of Northern Ireland’s industrial landscape.”

The NI Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference & Expo is sponsored by the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), a £100m innovation centre led by Queen’s University Belfast in partnership with industry, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Ulster University, and supported by the UK Government and NI Executive through the Belfast Region City Deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registration for the 2024 Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition on September 12 at Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast is free. Tickets are available from www.northernirelandmanufacturing.co.uk/register