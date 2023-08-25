Rouge inaugural National Show at Antrim Show
A total of 44 entries gave judge for the day John Harbinson of the Glenkeen Flock a real challenge in the ring!
Commenting after John said: “All the classes were quality sheep from the top of the line to the bottom.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
John found his Champion in the aged ram class with Alistair Christie’s homebred stock tup Kilmoyle Yes Sir, an impressive winner.
In a closely fought championship the Reserve Champion rosette was awarded to the gimmer from the Tullyvallen Flock of AJ Graham, Tullyvallen Amber.
Class winner in the Aged ewe was awarded to Bennachie Your Highness shown by Stephen & James Houston, the Oldwood flock also topped a very strong ram lamb class with their entry Oldwood Braveheart. The Shearling ram section was won by Albert Knox with Kinsella Avenger. The red ticket in the ewe lamb class was awarded to Ballyhivistock Bianca, shown by Robert Calvin.
Results for all classes were as follows:
Aged Ram: 1st A Christie; 2nd AJ Graham; 3rd R Calvin; 4th R Calvin; 5th A Knox
Shearling Ram: 1st A Knox
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ram Lambs: 1st J Houston; 2nd A Christie; 3rd R Calvin; 4th AJ Graham; 5th AJ Graham
Aged Ewe: 1st J Houston; 2nd J Tannahill; 3rd MJ Graham; 4th G Knox; 5th G Knox
Shearling Ewe: 1st AJ Graham; 2nd AJ Graham; 3rd J Houston; 4th J Houston; 5th R Calvin; 6th J Tannahill
Ewe lambs: 1st R Calvin; 2nd R Calvin; 3rd J Houston; 4th A Christie; 5th G Knox; 6th AJ Graham
The NI Rouge Club Premier Sale is on Monday 28th August, offering purchasers the choice of – 44 Males and 24 females. Show 11am/Sale 1.30pm in Dungannon Farmers Market.