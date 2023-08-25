Rouge inaugural National Show at Antrim Show

Robert Graham with his Reserve Champion (Gimmer) Tullyvallen Amber and judge John Harbinson.

A total of 44 entries gave judge for the day John Harbinson of the Glenkeen Flock a real challenge in the ring!

Commenting after John said: “All the classes were quality sheep from the top of the line to the bottom.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

John found his Champion in the aged ram class with Alistair Christie’s homebred stock tup Kilmoyle Yes Sir, an impressive winner.

Alistair Christie with his Champion (Aged Ram) Kilmoyle Yes Sir and judge John Harbinson.

In a closely fought championship the Reserve Champion rosette was awarded to the gimmer from the Tullyvallen Flock of AJ Graham, Tullyvallen Amber.

Class winner in the Aged ewe was awarded to Bennachie Your Highness shown by Stephen & James Houston, the Oldwood flock also topped a very strong ram lamb class with their entry Oldwood Braveheart. The Shearling ram section was won by Albert Knox with Kinsella Avenger. The red ticket in the ewe lamb class was awarded to Ballyhivistock Bianca, shown by Robert Calvin.

Results for all classes were as follows:

Aged Ram: 1st A Christie; 2nd AJ Graham; 3rd R Calvin; 4th R Calvin; 5th A Knox

1st Place Ewe lamb from Robert Calvin, Ballyhivistock Bianca

Shearling Ram: 1st A Knox

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ram Lambs: 1st J Houston; 2nd A Christie; 3rd R Calvin; 4th AJ Graham; 5th AJ Graham

Aged Ewe: 1st J Houston; 2nd J Tannahill; 3rd MJ Graham; 4th G Knox; 5th G Knox

Shearling Ewe: 1st AJ Graham; 2nd AJ Graham; 3rd J Houston; 4th J Houston; 5th R Calvin; 6th J Tannahill

Ewe lambs: 1st R Calvin; 2nd R Calvin; 3rd J Houston; 4th A Christie; 5th G Knox; 6th AJ Graham