August Bank holiday Monday saw the Rouge Club hold their Premier Sale in Dungannon Farmers Mart.

In the pre-sale show, Scottish judge Euan Campbell had a difficult task sorting through the quality stock presented before him, commenting after the show “the quality throughout the classes was quite impressive!”

He selected his Champion from the Shearling ram class winner, Olwood Antrim Lad from James Houston who later went on to sell for 850gns.

Standing in reserve spot was Oldwood Anastasia the gimmer class winner again from James Houston, both the Champion and Reserve were bred by the flock’s stock ram Glengalliagh Will I Am, the gimmer topped the female trade at 800gns selling to Malcolm Workman, Monaghan.

The top prices came in the shape of the 2nd prize shearling ram from the Fairyglen flock of S&J Kerr, selling for 1000gns and the 2nd prize tup lamb from AJ Graham’s Tullyvallen flock at the same money selling to local breeder Bill Dickson for his Moody Red flock.

Another shearling ram this time from the Glenkeen flock of John Harbinson realised 750gns. Following close behind were two ram lams at 700gns, Kilmoyle Bentley from Alistair Christie and the reserve male champion from Robert Calvin, Ballyhivistock Blue Eyed Boy selling to Scotland with the judge.

The NI Rouge Club would like to thank sponsors, Strabane Mills, Shine (Ewe-reka), O’Kane Agri Contracts, McKay Bros, North coast Steel, NFU Mutual, McMullan Agri and Tannahill Livestock Care. Thanks also to Dungannon Farmers Mart and David Porter Photography,

Sale Averages

Shearling Rams: 629gns, Ram Lambs 468gns, Gimmers 451gns

Show Results

Champion: J Houston (Shearling Ram)

Reserve Champion: J Houston (Shearling Ewe)

Male Champion: J Houston (Shearling Ram)

Reserve Male Champion: R Calvin (Ram lamb)

Female Champion: J Houston (Shearling Ewe)

Reserve Female Champion: AJ Graham (Shearling Ewe)

Shearling Ram: 1st J Houston; 2nd S & J Kerr; 3rd JF Harbinson; 4th JF Harbinson

Ram lamb: 1st R Calvin; 2nd AJ Graham; 3rd AJ Graham; 4th J Houston; 5th D Boyd; 6th R Calvin

Shearling Ewe: 1st J Houston; 2nd AJ Graham; 3rd J Houston; 4th AJ Graham; 5th S&J Kerr; 6th W Dickson