Rouse begins UFU policy post

​Kellie has a hill farming background, farming predominantly sheep alongside a small suckler herd.

Growing up on the family farm inspired Kellie’s love for agriculture.

She went on to study a BSc Agricultural Technology with a Professional Studies degree at CAFRE/Queens.

Kellie Rouse has been appointed as the new policy officer

While working as a farm business consultant at Burnhead Rural Services located in Gortin, Kellie gained great exposure to the basic payment scheme, nitrates, farm business improvement scheme grants and environmental farming scheme.

She also continued to develop her agricultural knowledge and graduated in early 2023 with a MSc degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise, through CAFRE/Queens.