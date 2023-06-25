News you can trust since 1963
Register
NationalWorldTV

Rouse begins UFU policy post

​Kellie Rouse from the outskirts of Strabane, Co. Tyrone has been appointed as the new policy officer covering the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) beef and lamb and hill farming committees.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

​Kellie has a hill farming background, farming predominantly sheep alongside a small suckler herd.

Growing up on the family farm inspired Kellie’s love for agriculture.

She went on to study a BSc Agricultural Technology with a Professional Studies degree at CAFRE/Queens.

Kellie Rouse has been appointed as the new policy officerKellie Rouse has been appointed as the new policy officer
Kellie Rouse has been appointed as the new policy officer
Most Popular

While working as a farm business consultant at Burnhead Rural Services located in Gortin, Kellie gained great exposure to the basic payment scheme, nitrates, farm business improvement scheme grants and environmental farming scheme.

She also continued to develop her agricultural knowledge and graduated in early 2023 with a MSc degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise, through CAFRE/Queens.

Kellie is currently a member of the UFU Next Generation committee and sat on the hill farming committee before joining the UFU policy team. Having always had a keen interest in farming, she now hopes to contribute to a sustainable and viable agriculture future for all and is looking forward to working with local farmers to address key issues facing Northern Ireland beef and sheep farmers.

Related topics:UFUUlster Farmers' Union