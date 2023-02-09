Royal Highland Show calls for new exhibitors to apply

As many as 210,000 showgoers are expected to pass through the gates of the Ingliston showground from 22nd to 25th June 2023 to celebrate Scotland’s best showcase of food, farming, and rural life. As Scotland’s largest outdoor event, the Show is a unique chance for businesses to network with a wide cross-section of visitors.

New for 2023 is a buyers event, which will see food, drink, and homeware businesses showcase their wares to an audience of well-known brands - providing an unrivalled chance to present products in person to key contacts in the sector, who are otherwise hard to reach. Further details of this event will be confirmed in the coming months.

An exciting addition to this year’s Royal Highland Show is the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championship, attracting competitors from over 30 countries and providing even greater retail opportunities for exhibitors.

The scene at the Royal Highland Show 2022

Over 800 businesses traded at the 2022 Show, selling everything from agricultural machinery and clothing to motor vehicles and food & drink. In particular, traders within the categories of food & drink and lifestyle are being encouraged to apply this year.

A recent economic impact report highlighted that the Royal Highland Show contributes £39.5 million to Edinburgh’s economy, more than Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations – with visitors spending on average £147 across all areas of the Show, including agricultural equipment and food and drink.

Applications are now open and can be made on the Royal Highland Show website (royalhighlandshow.org). Any queries can be emailed to [email protected]

Jim Warnock, RHASS Chairman, commented: “Our traders are a key factor in making the Royal Highland Show what it is - an iconic event showcasing the very best of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life.