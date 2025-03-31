Royal Highland Show livestock and competition entries now open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Highland Show, the main fundraising event for RHASS (The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland), has announced that livestock and competition entries for the 2025 Show in June are now open.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competitors can now submit their entries for the following sections:

Beef Cattle

Dairy Cattle

2024 Junior Champion from the Charolais section with handler, Jessica Hornall

Sheep

Goats

Heavy Horse

Light Horse

Farriery

Shearing

Fleece

Scottish Honey Championship

Scottish Dairy Products Championship

Scottish Handcrafts Championship

The closing date for Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Heavy Horse, and Light Horse entries is Friday 18 April. Shearing and Fleece entries, Farriery entries and Dairy Produce and Handcraft entries close on Monday 12 May. Honey entries close on Monday 19 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries for the Showjumping section will be open from Thursday 17 April until Monday 19 May.

Competitors should note key changes this year including updates to the judging schedule and the introduction of a new online entry system, Entrymaster.

Catriona Brown, Competitions Manager at RHASS, said: “As part of our ongoing efforts to improve the Show experience for regular event attendees while ensuring new audiences have a great experience, this year we’ve made significant updates to the Main Ring judging schedule. These changes have been carefully planned to enhance the flow of events and maximise the use of the prestigious space for both exhibitors and spectators.

“The new entry system is a user-friendly and efficient platform already used at many agricultural events across the UK so many competitors will already be familiar with how it works. For those encountering it for the first time, we’re confident you’ll find the process straightforward, and our team is on hand to assist anyone who requires help to complete their entries.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the successful milk and cream competition debut in 2024, which saw an impressive 30 entries received, it is hoped there will be even more interest in 2025.

Show organisers are closely monitoring the evolving Bluetongue situation, working in partnership with APHA to ensure the health and wellbeing of all livestock and exhibitors. With movement restrictions subject to change, RHASS has set out a clear policy in line with Government guidance to provide certainty for those entering the Show.

Entries will not be accepted from exhibitors in restriction zones at the time of entry. If an exhibitor’s location moves into a restriction zone after entry, they will be eligible for a refund (minus an admin fee of £10 per order). All other exhibitors remain subject to standard terms and conditions, listed in the schedule. Any updates or changes will be communicated to exhibitors promptly.

“We are taking all necessary steps to ensure a safe and successful event,” Catriona added. “The Royal Highland Show is a showcase of the very best livestock and produce from across the country. We are very much looking forward to another year of outstanding entries and wish all competitors the best of luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries must be submitted through the online portal at www.royalhighlandshow.org no later than the stated deadlines. Full details, including entry requirements and competition schedules, are now available to view on the Royal Highland Show website.

For assistance with competition entries, please contact the competitions team on [email protected] or call 013 1335 6164.