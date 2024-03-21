Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Competitors can now submit their entries for the following sections: Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Heavy Horse, Light Horse, Farriery, Shearing, Fleece, Scottish Honey Championship, Scottish Dairy Products Championship, Scottish Handcrafts Championship

The closing date for cattle, sheep, goats, heavy horse, and light horse entries is the 19th April. Shearing and fleece entries close on 30th April, farriery entries close on 3rd May, and all Scottish Championship entries close on 20th May.

Key changes to the 2024 competition programme have also been announced, including the addition of a Kerry Hill sheep section, a ladies’ shearing class, and the introduction of milk and cream competitions. The prestigious International Stairway showjumping class previously in the Jubilee Ring will now take place in the main ring, allowing working hunter to start earlier in the Jubilee Ring. Entries for the showjumping class will open on 24th April from 12noon.

Junior Champion from the Charolais section with handler, Jessica Hornall

An additional sheep ring will be in place to allow more flexibility around the judging timetable, and a new location within the heart of the showground has been assigned to the handcrafts competition.

Show parades will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with cattle and heavy horse exhibitors being encouraged to showcase their stock across both days. Due to the change in Main Ring timetable on the Friday, the cattle hall will be opened for a longer period allowing increased access for the public.

Entries must be submitted through the online portal at www.royalhighlandshow.org no later than the stated deadlines. Full details including entry requirements and competition schedules are now available to view on the Royal Highland Show website.

David Tennant, head of show for RHASS: said: “Each year as the show continues to grow, we look at how we can improve the experience for the farming community, competitors, and visitors. With the addition of some exciting new sections and classes in place for 2024, we hope to continue to capture the interest of both the showing community and our regular attendees, as well as welcome new audiences to experience all the show has to offer.