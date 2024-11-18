Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships 2024 looks set to attract the best entry yet of elite livestock.

A case in point is Brendan Quinn, from Castlewellan in Co Down, who farms with his father James.

A forty-strong herd of spring calving Belgian Blue: Limousin cross suckler cows are at the heart of the family’s farming enterprise.

Significant use is made of elite bulls from either breed with embryos of specific merit produced and subsequently implanted into recipient cows.

Looking forward to the upcoming Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships, l to r: Brendan Quinn from Castlewellan in Co Down, his niece Chloe and Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health

Last year saw Brendan enter the Beef and Lamb Championships for the first time. And he was very happy with the results achieved.

This year, however, he harbours greater hopes of making a real impact at the event.

Brendan has four animals entered for the Championships, which take place at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s headquarters at Balmoral Park, Lisburn on Tuesday, November 26th.

Included in the quartet of animals are two very choice heifer calves, sired by the Limousin bull: Pabo RocknRoll.

Two outstanding Limousin-sired heifer calves from the herd of Brendan and James Quinn, which have been entered for the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships

“They are both June-born calves and are currently well over 300kg in weight.

“We had them both out at an event at the beginning of September. The reception that both heifers received was very encouraging.

“We have had a tremendous run of calves this year across the entire herd. But the two RocknRoll heifers have really shone through.

“I think they are very special. And the plan is to give their chance at the Beef and Lamb Championships.”

Paul Elwood from HVS Animal Health was a recent visitor to the Quinn farm. The company is sponsoring the calf classes at the Beef and Lamb Championships under the aegis of

its Liquid Gold chelated trace mineral range.

Paul commented: “The Beef and Lamb Championships 2024 are shaping up to be a very special event. The quality of the livestock entry is superb and a tremendous crowd is always guaranteed throughout the day in question.”

He added: “Brendan uses the Liquid Gold range on all the cattle in the herd to boost fertility and general growth rates.

“Significantly, he also uses the drench to boost the results of his embryo transfer programmes. And this approach has proven to be extremely successful.”

Liquid Gold drenches represent the only products of their kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese, are included solely in their chelated form.

Paul Elwood concluded: “It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet.

“All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.”

For further information, contact Paul Elwood on 07831 257319.