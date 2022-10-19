Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships close of entry deadline fast approaching

For more information on the event or to view a copy of the Prize Schedule visit beefandlamb.org.uk.

As always, the prestigious show and sale will include a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening.

Each year this premier show and sale exhibits an unrivaled turnout of beef cattle and lambs all competing for coveted Championship titles including the highly sought-after title of Supreme Champion, the Ulster Housewife’s Champion and the Best Butcher Pair.