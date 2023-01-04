RUAS Long Service Awards

Mr Nigel Hamill, Mr John Mercer and Dr Charlotte Moore were presented with their certificate and badge for 40 plus years’ service as an exhibitor at the Balmoral Show.

RUAS President Christine Adams presented Nigel Hamill with his award. Nigel has exhibited for 40 years, starting in 1983. Over the years Nigel has been showing Texels, Swaledales and Greyface, taking home many rosettes and championship titles.

John Mercer received his award from RUAS President Christine Adams. John has exhibited for 44 years, starting in 1978 with Hampshire Down Sheep and recently showing Teeswater Sheep and Poultry. Throughout the years John has gained many rosettes, champion and reserve champion titles.RUAS President Christine Adams presented Charlotte Moore with her award. Charlotte has exhibited for 43 years, her first-time exhibiting was in 1979 when the Irish Draught Broodmare class was introduced. Last year Charlotte won the Performance Irish Draught Championship with a great granddaughter of the mare which won the Irish Draught Broodmare class back in 1979.