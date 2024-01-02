On Thursday, 21st December 2023, two members of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society were bestowed with Gold Society Awards.
Dessie Gibson and Sam Coleman were presented with their certificates and badges for 50 plus years’ service as exhibitors at the Balmoral Show. RUAS President Christine Adams also presented a medal and certificate to Paul Nicolay in recognition of 35 years of employment on the farm at Caledon Estate Company.
Three members of staff at the Society were also recognised for their years of dedication, professionalism, and excellence.
Rhonda Geary, David Browne and Karen Hughes have accumulated a striking collective 105 years of employment at the RUAS and continue to be treasured members of this busy team.
Sam Coleman receives his award from RUAS President Christine Adams. Sam’s name is renowned throughout the cattle and sheep industries for breeding, commentating and judging. From his first cattle parade in the 1960’s to his impressive resume today, his depth of knowledge and past successes have cemented his role as a treasured member of the Society and the showing world. Photo: freelance
Paul Nicolay was awarded a medal and certificate in recognition of 35 years of employment on the farm at Caledon Estate Company. From the age of 15 Paul has always had a passion for agriculture and is recognised for his ability to turn his hand to anything. From welding to plumbing and mechanical to electrical work, his skillset and dedication to the farm ensure that he continues to be held in the highest esteem by his team and visitors to the Caledon Estate. Photo: freelance
RUAS President Christine Adams congratulates Rhonda Geary on 30 years of employment at the Society. Rhonda joined the RUAS team as a bright and enthusiastic Management Trainee who quickly progressed through the departments on her journey to becoming Operations Director. From navigating the Balmoral Show through the Foot and Mouth outbreak to receiving awards for her dedication to the industry, Rhonda has always displayed unwavering commitment and enthusiasm for her role. Photo: freelance
David Browne is recognised for 35 years of employment at the RUAS by President Christine Adams. Davey first joined the Society team in 1988 as a fully qualified joiner. His ‘can do’ attitude was key to helping him develop professionally and in 2009 he was appointed Operations Manager. Having tackled the biggest challenge of his career so far when the Balmoral Show moved from the King’s Hall site in 2012, Davey’s expertise has become key to the Show’s ongoing success. Photo: freelance