Paul Nicolay was awarded a medal and certificate in recognition of 35 years of employment on the farm at Caledon Estate Company. From the age of 15 Paul has always had a passion for agriculture and is recognised for his ability to turn his hand to anything. From welding to plumbing and mechanical to electrical work, his skillset and dedication to the farm ensure that he continues to be held in the highest esteem by his team and visitors to the Caledon Estate. Photo: freelance