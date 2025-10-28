Rumenco rolls out pink bucket campaign

The money raised has been donated by Rumenco to the Pink Ribbon Foundation

Rumenco has announced it will roll out its pink Lifeline Lamb and Ewe buckets following an overwhelmingly positive fund-raising result.

The campaign, which was started in 2024 to raise money for the Pink Ribbon Foundation, has donated £21,603.75 to date.

“It shows how poignant cancer is to farmers and how important it is to raise awareness and support organisations like the Pink Ribbon Foundation. When we calculated the total, everyone was surprised at the success of the campaign, and it was an easy decision to roll it out for a second year,” says Rumenco managing director Nigel Lyon.

Every year, more than 55,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer. The majority of people affected by breast cancer are women, but 400 men are also diagnosed every year.

Pink buckets have popped up all over the UK and have raised more than £20,000.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant making trust that funds projects and provides financial support to UK charities. This helps to relieve the needs of people who are suffering from or have been affected by breast cancer. It also supports those who work to advance the understanding of breast cancer, its early detection and treatment.

Rumenco employee Jo Taylor was treated for breast cancer in 2024.

“Raising awareness to help catch cancer early is paramount. Seeing so many pink buckets in fields, farms and merchants highlights the support of everyone in helping combat this terrible disease,” she says.