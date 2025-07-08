Running a successful suckler farm – a family affair

Brothers Conor, Gavin and Gary Clarke hear about the new Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups from Regina McBennett, CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser.

Running a sustainable and profitable suckler farm isn’t easy - but support is available.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) recently launched new Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups to help farmers improve key fertility metrics and build more resilient businesses. The programme is open for applications now, and participation can directly support achieving DAERA Suckler Cow Scheme targets.

Regina McBennett, a CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser recently visited the Clarke family who she has worked with for many years in the previous Business Development Groups (BDGs). The Clarke brothers farm near Slieve Gullion. Gary, Gavin and Conor are better known collectively under their business name KC Hire. They have successfully blended agricultural and plant hire enterprises with lessons learned through peer learning and CAFRE support and now serve as a powerful example of generational learning and practical innovation.

It was the brother’s late father Kevin who started both the farm and the hire business. Kevin had a belief that every day was a school day whereby he could learn from the experience and ingenuity of others. This manifested itself in his participation and leadership of the legacy of Business Development Groups (BDGs) organised by CAFRE with their regional advisers across the province. While bringing at least one of the boys along to each meeting and taking his turn to host a meeting on farm, Kevin would remark to his sons that there was always: “Something to learn that could be applied to our farm at home.”

The farm at Flagstaff in Newry has approximately 35 suckler cows and there is a very specific focus. Principally, the aim is to maximise hybrid vigour on the maternal side and then cross back to a Charolais stock bull from the famous and renowned now dispersed Skidoo herd. The success of this breeding plan was evident to all as the sire produced several top-quality weanlings that would be eligible for ‘Best in Show’ at Camlough weanling sales in recent years. It was both a source of enormous pride to Kevin prior to his death in June 2024 and an inspiration to his three sons who follow in his footsteps.

Not everything was simple however with the farm consisting of the typical disadvantaged land type terrain that is prevalent in South Armagh with numerous sheltered pockets beside the mountain. When faced with the absence of their father’s guiding hand the three brothers had to take stock and take charge. They actively implemented a reseeding policy and a paddock grazing rotational system for the suckler herd. The boys are quickly learning that excellent grassland management is a core driver of farm profitability and herd fertility.

Conor Clarke points to the immersive education/ knowledge he gleaned from his late father while with him at the former Business Development Group meetings – it dawned upon both generations that they were sitting “in the midst of a wealth of knowledge’’ where neighbours, friends and farmers alike were “open and willing to share very useful and practical tips.” Gary the oldest of the Clarke brothers has spoken of the “confidence gained from the peer-to-peer meetings which allowed me a great opportunity to connect with likeminded farmers who could help guide the farm and also shape the requirements of the hire business.”

The brothers are all staunch advocates of the educational courses offered through CAFRE as well as the new Knowledge Transfer programmes. Working with your CAFRE Adviser offers a range of benefits from tailored advice and guidance on new technologies to support business planning. CAFRE Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups are now open for application. Participation in a Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Group can help increase the number of calving events achieving the annual DAERA Suckler Cow Scheme targets.

To make an application to the Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups visit the CAFRE website www.cafre.ac.uk or for more information contact your local CAFRE Adviser.