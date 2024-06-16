Rural Business Finance become corporate member of UFU

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is pleased to announce that Rural Business Finance has become their newest corporate member.

​Rural Business Finance offer a wide range of lenders to support commercial, agricultural and industrial finance needs.

Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “We are pleased that Rural Business Finance has come on board as a corporate member of the UFU. In every business, finance is critical and access to funding is crucial. Majella brings a wealth of experience within the finance industry and understands the issues facing our members and rural communities. Rural Business Finance will be of great benefit to our farming members and our corporate members.”

Majella Murphy said: “We at Rural Business Finance are delighted and very grateful for the opportunity to become corporate members of the UFU. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to support farmers across Northern Ireland. We are proud to be part of one of the largest Independent Finance Brokering Networks in the UK and we are confident this relationship will allow us to help and support the members of UFU with their business finance needs. Our large panel of finance lenders will allow us to offer UFU members with competitive finance solutions which are tailor made to meet their individual business needs.

Majella Murphy, Rural Business Finance pictured with UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott.

“At Rural Business Finance, we recognise that finance is the ‘corner stone’ of every business, and every business is different! We understand that sometimes accessing finance can be difficult and challenging - we like to offer a ‘straightforward’ and ‘fresh’ approach to finance to make the process easier and a more positive experience!

“We look forward to building strong relationships with UFU members and working together to benefit the entire agricultural community.”