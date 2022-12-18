Rural Chaplain Diary
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
Advertisement
- Saturday 17th December - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) - sheep
- Saturday 17th December - Hilltown Farmers' Attested Sales (daytime) - cattle
- Tuesday 20th December - Dromore High School Carol Service, Dromore Cathedral - 10.30am
Advertisement
- Wednesday 21st December - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) - sheep
- Thursday 22nd December - Hilltown Farmers' Attested Sales (evening) - sheep
Advertisement
The rural chaplain covers four of PCI’s nineteen regional presbyteries in Northern Ireland, the Presbyteries of Down, Iveagh, Newry and Armagh.