Rural Chaplain diary

PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev ​Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

- Saturday 18th February – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep

The Rural Chaplain will be at local marts
- Saturday 18th February – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep

- Monday 20th February – Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle

- Tuesday 21st February - Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep

- Thursday 23rd February – “Farming Futures” Agri-Food Industry Evening – Dromore High School – 7pm – 9.30pm

- Saturday 25th February – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – weanlings, stores, suckler stock