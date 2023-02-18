Rural Chaplain diary
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Saturday 18th February – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep
- Saturday 18th February – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep
- Monday 20th February – Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Tuesday 21st February - Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep
- Thursday 23rd February – “Farming Futures” Agri-Food Industry Evening – Dromore High School – 7pm – 9.30pm
- Saturday 25th February – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – weanlings, stores, suckler stock