Rural Chaplain diary
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Saturday 1st April – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep
- Saturday 1st April – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep
- Saturday 1st April – Portadown Christian Workers’ Union Hall (Young Adults’ Group) – 8pm
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Monday 3rd April – Downpatrick Livestock Market (evening) – cattle
- Tuesday 4th April - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dairy stock, dropped calves
- Tuesday 4th April – Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep
- Saturday 8th April - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) - cattle