Rural Chaplain diary

​PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

- Saturday 1st April – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep

- Saturday 1st April – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep

- Saturday 1st April – Portadown Christian Workers’ Union Hall (Young Adults’ Group) – 8pm

- Monday 3rd April – Downpatrick Livestock Market (evening) – cattle

- Tuesday 4th April - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dairy stock, dropped calves

- Tuesday 4th April – Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep

- Saturday 8th April - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) - cattle