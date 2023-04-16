Rural Chaplain diary
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 15th April - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep. Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep
- Monday 17th April - Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle
- Tuesday 18th April – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dropped calves, dairy stock
- Tuesday 18th April – Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep
- Thursday 20th April – Hilltown Hotel Bible Study (Downshire Arms) – everyone welcome – 8pm
- Saturday 22nd April - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – weanlings, stores, sucklers