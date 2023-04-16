News you can trust since 1963
Rural Chaplain diary

PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev ​Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

- Saturday 15th April - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep. Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep

- Monday 17th April - Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle

- Tuesday 18th April – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dropped calves, dairy stock

- Tuesday 18th April – Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep

- Thursday 20th April – Hilltown Hotel Bible Study (Downshire Arms) – everyone welcome – 8pm

- Saturday 22nd April - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – weanlings, stores, sucklers