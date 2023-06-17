Rural Chaplain diary
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 17th June - Stand at Saintfield Show. Look out for the rural chaplaincy exhibition trailer. Free refreshments and seats to rest weary feet. If you’re at the Show, do stop by!
- Tuesday 20th June - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dairy stock, dropped calves
- Tuesday 20th June - Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep
- Thursday 22nd June – Hilltown Hotel Bible Study – Downshire Arms, Hilltown – 8pm. Everyone welcome.
- Saturday 24th June - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep
- Saturday 24th June - Hilltown (daytime) – sheep