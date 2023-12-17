Rural Chaplain diary

PCI Rural Chaplain, the Rev ​Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Simon plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

The Rural Chaplain will be at a number of marts

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

Monday 18th December – Markethill Livestock Market (evening sale) – sheep

The rural chaplaincy team would like to thank the editor, Ruth Rodgers, and all the Farming Life staff and readers, for your help and encouragement throughout 2023 and wish you all a Happy Christmas and God’s richest blessing in 2024.