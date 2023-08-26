Rural Chaplain diary for the week ahead
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below:
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.
They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 26th August – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – weanlings, stores, sucklers
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Monday 28th August – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – sheep
- Friday 1st September – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) – cattle
- Saturday 2nd September – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep
- Saturday 2nd September – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep
Rev Kenny Hanna is Rural Chaplain, covering four presbyteries: Armagh, Down, Iveagh and Newry. Kenny grew up on a farm in the Mournes and continues to farm part-time.