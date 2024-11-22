Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, 21 November the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting to Loughry College where it heard from a number of local rural groups about the current issues facing rural communities.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Thursday’s visit, the Committee Chairperson Robbie Butler MLA said: “We were delighted to take our meeting to Loughry College this week, to meet with students and teachers and to see the excellent facilities available here. We also welcomed the opportunity to hear directly from local rural groups about the particular issues and challenges faced by those living and working in rural areas.

“While rural communities here are renowned for their resilience and innovation, it is clear that issues such as inadequate infrastructure, limited access to public services and digital connectivity continue to permeate and negatively impact rural dwellers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chairperson continued: “However, it is important to recognise that while slower than many of us would like, progress has been made. The current Rural Policy Framework and targeted funding streams through initiatives such as ‘Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation’ and the ‘Rural Business Development Grant Scheme’ have gone some way towards providing an enhanced and collaborative pathway to support and further enfranchise local communities.

Members of the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs receive a briefing from CAFRE Representatives at Loughry College.

“It’s crucial that we continue to capitalise on this progress as issues such as rising input costs, market volatility and regulatory uncertainty continue to present very real concerns for rural communities, particularly for those involved in our farming industries.”

The Chairperson concluded: “As a Committee, we remain committed to listening to and supporting all those in our rural communities. They are and will remain the best placed to identify and evaluate their needs in relation to future rural policy and the direction and targeting of funding streams.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside the Minister and his Department’s Rural Policy Unit as he develops new Rural Policy. Collaboration with rural stakeholders to co-design this new policy will be key towards ensuring continued stability, innovation and growth across our rural areas.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following, the meeting, Members also visited the Food Technology Centre to find out more about the resources, innovative technologies and training in place to prepare students for entry into the food and drinks industry.