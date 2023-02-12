Rural Support Attend Wellbeing Day

It is so important for young people today to understand the importance of looking after their wellbeing, know who they can talk to and understand how to access those services.

Cafre College hosted a wellbeing day for their students inviting various businesses and charities that support your wellbeing, allowing the students to find out more about the topic and how to look after themselves.

Rural Support attended the Greenmount Campus event, giving them the opportunity to talk with the students about the services and support the can offer to farmers and farming families in Northern Ireland.

Hannah at the Greenmount Wellbeing Day.

Rural Support highlighted their on farm business support, their support line, the Social Farming service they offer and the digital farm support hub that reaches over 11,000 visitors each year.

Hannah Kirkpatrick, Rural Support Marketing and Communications Co-ordinator who attended the event commented: “It was great to see so many students attending the wellbeing event and understanding the importance of looking after their wellbeing.

"The day was a great success and a fantastic way to raise awareness of the many services out there that can help and guide you.”

To find out more about the range of services and programmes available at Rural Support, go to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.

Rural Support was established in 2002 and provides a range of services for farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland including a support line. It also provides face to face support through its mentoring programme, help with sourcing information and advice about a wide range of issues.

The support line (0800 138 1678) is available 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday (voicemail and options available at all other times. Freephone from all UK landlines and mobiles).

