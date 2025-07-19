Rural Support backs annual Farm Safety Week Campaign

Farm safety is of paramount importance in Northern Ireland, given the unique characteristics of the region's agricultural sector.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's not merely about compliance; it's about safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and the future of farming families. With proper training, awareness, and precautions, many of the tragic accidents that occur each year can be prevented.

Rural Support proudly endorses Farm Safety Week, taking place from 21st to 25th July, an initiative managed and funded by the Farm Safety Foundation. This annual event highlights the impact of farm accidents on both the agricultural industry and the community, emphasising the critical need for safe farming practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support, emphasised the importance of this campaign: “Many farms in Northern Ireland are family-run, involving individuals of all ages, from elderly farmers to young children. A farm accident can profoundly affect both the family and the farming enterprise, causing emotional, physical, and financial repercussions. Such accidents don't just impact one person—they ripple through the entire farm, affecting productivity, income, mental health, and even the farm's future. That's why farm safety is not just important—it's essential! We are proud to support this annual campaign.”

Three generations of the Ross Family who are keen supporters of farm safety week.

Rural Support recognises the significant impact a farm accident can have on the farming community. As the ‘Trusted Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland,’ they offer a comprehensive range of practical, financial, emotional, and professional support to help farm families recover and move forward. Their services include farm business mentoring, counselling support, and bereavement and trauma care through the Life Beyond bereavement support programme fund.

Launched in August 2021, Life Beyond provides support for farming families in Northern Ireland who have experienced loss through a farm accident, suicide, or unexpected death. This programme, facilitated in partnership with Embrace FARM, has assisted over 100 farming families across the province with counselling and farm business support during their time of need and beyond.

“Our work not only helps protect farming families but also strengthens rural communities and secures the future of agriculture,” continued Kevin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you or someone you know could benefit from Rural Support's programs and services, or from speaking with a member of their Farm Support team, please call their freephone confidential Support Line at 0800 138 1678, available Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm. Alternatively, visit their website at www.ruralsupport.org.uk and click ‘Get Help’ at the top right-hand side of the page.