Rural Support celebrate another successful Balmoral Show

The farm support charity for Northern Ireland were based at stand B33 close to the cattle lawn and its hub of activity, and at the Horticulture Pavilion. This provided the team with an excellent platform to engage with the farming community, showcasing how they support the agri-sector through an array of unique programmes and services, designed according to need, to support the resilience and sustainability of the wider industry.

Those who stopped at the stand were informed of current initiatives and even had the opportunity to engage with the ‘Farmers Bash’ cows, who held various competitions and games for show goers in support of their upcoming event in August, with Rural Support as their Charity Partner.

Across the four days, Rural Support held and facilitated several prominent events in partnership with key stakeholders including the charity’s ‘Celebration Event’ hosted by long term supporters of the charity ABP. This showcase event provided the charity with the opportunity to highlight and promote the vital services and programmes they provide across Northern Ireland to the farming community in support of their business and personal wellbeing. The audience heard first hand from service users who have benefited from the support of the charity and how both they and their families have gained essential support and encouragement that has transformed their situation, empowering them to live happier, healthier lives. Audience members could then visit the ‘market stands’ to gain more knowledge and a better understanding of the charity’s mission and how they could better support the grass roots of the agricultural industry.

“Balmoral Show 2025 has been a great success for us as it has shone a light on the vital work we are implementing across Northern Ireland and the impact we are having on farmers, their families and their farm businesses. Our Celebration Event set the tone for the entire show and allowed us to have meaningful discussions with various representatives across the agri-sector. It was heart-warming to hear from those who spoke about their personal engagement with the charity and how we have helped and supported them along the way. This was no easy task, and we are very grateful to them for allowing us a glimpse into their personal journey and those eye watering moments, thank you,” said Director of Programmes, Gyles Dawson.

As the show continued, the Northern Ireland Agri Rural Health Forum held two health focussed events, facilitated by Rural Support. On the Thursday, in partnership with the Health & Safety Executive NI and Asthma + Lung UK entitled ‘Don’t Take my Breath Away’, they launched their collaborative workings for the forthcoming year which will have a focus on lung health including respiratory diseases within the farming community. The objectives include symptoms of lung disease, diagnosis and early prevention measures.

The second event, held in partnership with Action Cancer, was a celebration event to commemorate their joint health campaign including skin and bowel cancer awareness amongst others. During the 2024/2025 partnership, the health initiative referred 219 people to secondary care. It is estimated that 15 (7%) had a malignant melanoma, 5 (2%) a Squamous Cell Carcinoma and circa 100 (45%) a Basal Cell Carcinoma. These figures include a number of cancers picked up during the 2024 Balmoral Show.

The Social Farming team, based at the Horticultural Pavilion, took part in two live demonstrations on the Wednesday and Thursday of the show. These demonstrations showcased the benefits of Social Farming for both farmers and participants, and it also provided members of the public with a chance to ask questions and hear directly from those currently involved in delivery. The charity’s Social Farming Support Service is currently celebrating 10 years of delivery in Northern Ireland and have recently received vital funding from PeacePlus to deliver a cross-border project in partnership with Social Farming Ireland, University College Dublin and Queen’s University Belfast.

CEO of Rural Support, Kevin Doherty, reflected upon Balmoral Show: “I am delighted with the success and accomplishments at Balmoral Show this year. Not only did we spread awareness of the vital programmes and services we provide to the farming community across the province, we also continued to raise the profile of the charity which has resulted in partnerships and collaborative workings with several key stakeholders within the agri-sector. Our team has done a phenomenal job, and I am proud of what we have achieved. I am looking forward to next year already as we have several ideas and plans in the pipeline.”

To find out more about the range of services and programmes available at Rural Support, go to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.

