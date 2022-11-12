Rural Support celebrates receiving £45,000 from The Prince’s Countryside Fund

The organisation will use the funding to support a role in the Farm Support Department to co-ordinate proactive farm support activities and help develop more sustainable outcomes for farm families and farm businesses.

Veronica Morris, CEO says: “We’re delighted that The Prince’s Countryside Fund has recognised the work of our organisation and made this donation. The support of The Prince’s Countryside Fund means we will be able to reach more farm enterprises at an earlier stage and provide guidance and support them in developing more resilience and better outcomes for their business and their family unit.”