Rural Support celebrating 10 years of social farming in NI at the Balmoral Show

Since 2015, Rural Support has delivered the Social Farming Support Service through funding from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

At this year’s Balmoral Show, the farm support charity for Northern Ireland will be recognising the development of Social Farming here over the last 10 years by celebrating the impact of this unique service for both participants and farmers.

Social Farming is an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and social services in rural areas. It is a service delivered by farmers on productive working family farms, providing the opportunity for individuals with support needs to participate in meaningful, structured activities with the support of the farmer at all times.

Everyday ordinary farm activities and community interactions are what makes the farm special and are the most valuable thing it has to offer. Activities vary from farm to farm but everyday tasks could include collecting eggs, mucking out, horticultural tasks, farm maintenance, woodwork, or baking from harvested fruits. Rural Support’s Social Farming Support Service provides ongoing support for farmers delivering a delivering a Social Farming service and farmers preparing to do so.

Participants welcoming new life to the farm

During a Social Farming session, the farmer will support three participants, adapting activities depending on their needs. Currently, 17 farms across Northern Ireland are delivering 32 sessions for 93 participants each week. The benefits of this delivery are best explained by the participants and farmers involved. From a participant’s perspective, “I have never been so happy in a long time. I am tired when I get home but it’s a nice tired. I feel like I have contributed something and that feels good.”

From a farmer’s perspective, “We are involved in Social Farming because as a family we are passionate about sustaining our farm and delighted to do so in a way that is having such a positive impact on our rural community.”

There have been many highlights over the 10 years of Social Farming development with farmers and participants enjoying fulfilling and rewarding days together. Social Farms have featured in various press stories, won awards, and hosted study visits promoting their delivery and its impact. Some notable occasions include President of Ireland Michael D Higgins visiting a Social Farm in Armagh in 2019 and in 2022, farmers delivering a Social Farming service met King Charles as part of Rural Support’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Also in 2022, Rural Support introduced Social Farming Standards as a governance system to ensure quality of delivery and established the first annual Social Farming Awareness Week in collaboration with Social Farming Ireland. Over the period, Rural Support has established strong relationships with referral organisations such as the Health and Social Care Trusts whose staff can identify the individuals who would benefit from participating in

Participants displaying their Christmas wreaths

Social Farming. The ongoing support from DAERA has been instrumental to the achievements to date.

During the Balmoral Show, Rural Support will have a Social Farming stand in the Horticulture Pavilion displaying the activities that happen on farms as participants learn new skills with the farmer’s support. Rural Support will also be taking part in a live demonstration at 11.45am on Thursday 15th and 2.15pm on Friday 16th within the pavilion. These showcases will involve the Social Farming and Innovation team, farmers, and participants giving an insight into what Social Farming is, how to get involved, and the positive impact this service has made to the farming and rural community. These are open events for all members of the public.

Reflecting on the development of Social Farming, Rural Support’s Social Farming and Innovation Programme Manager Aoibeann Walsh commented: “Our Social Farming Support Service has supported farmers to become active and maintain their delivery for a decade now. Over that time, I have had the pleasure of many happy days visiting farms to see Social Farming in action. We are looking forward to celebrating this important milestone at the upcoming Balmoral Show and renewing our efforts to ensure Social Farming continues to grow to meet need.”

To find out more about the range of services and programmes available at Rural Support, go to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.