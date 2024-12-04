Rural Support celebrating successful first year of Glack Plough On Group

Rural Support are marking one year of their Plough On group in Glack which has proved a great success.

The Glack group commenced in October 2023 with the Drummond Hotel as their host venue.

Led by Group Leader Eleanor Lambert, the group has grown from 5 men to 19 men. The group have enjoyed trips to Dart Mountain Cheese Factory, Montgomery Farm, Rotary Milking Parlour, Emerald Lawns, Greenlane Museum, Flemings Agriculture, Eglinton’s Men’s Shed, Foyle Adventures Boat Tour, Foyle Search and Rescue and Brook Hall Estate as well as hearing from interesting speakers such as Rural Crime.

The Glack Plough On Group shared Christmas Lunch last year with the Kilrea Plough On Group at the Roe Valley Hotel and are also booked to enjoy Christmas Lunch this year with Kilrea, Killead, Corkey, Grange and Glenarm Plough On Groups at the Tullyglass House Hotel.

The Plough On Project aims to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older male farmers by offering participants the chance to connect with other like-minded individuals on areas of shared interest such as farming, rural heritage, and history.

Benefits of participation include improvements to the farmers’ emotional and mental wellbeing by being part of a new male network focused on farming life, and for the men’s wider farming family who report on the positive impact they see after each monthly meet-up.

From its inception in July 2021, Plough On has become integral to how Rural Support connect with the farming community in Northern Ireland.

Plough On Co-Ordinator Shannon McCullagh outlined: “Plough On is such an important initiative to support older farming men. Being out on the ground you can see firsthand how much the men’s lives have changed from being involved. I have been out with the Glack Plough On group various times and they always seem very grateful for the opportunity and space to meet with like-minded individuals and take trips out to places on their doorstep. Often heard of the places before but never been due to farming commitments. I often hear how being out with the Group allows for some respite from the farm and a bit of breathing space from daily duties which is so important for optimal health and wellbeing.”

There are currently 17 Plough On Groups across Northern Ireland, making a positive difference to over 350 older farmers across the province.

If you would like to find out more or to support this project and other services and programmes delivered by Rural Support, email Shannon McCullagh on [email protected] or call 028 8676 0040. You can also visit the Rural Support website www.ruralsupport.org.uk for more information on a range of programmes and services delivered by the charity across Northern Ireland.