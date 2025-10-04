Rural Support CEO reaches out for support in solidarity with World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10 2025, serves as a reminder that mental health affects everyone and for those working and living within agriculture, the challenges are uniquely complex – long hours, financial pressures, isolation, and unpredictable weather patterns all take a toll.

Rural Support, the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland, is standing in solidarity with farmers and farm families across the province to highlight the vital importance of mental health within our agricultural sector.

Kevin Doherty, Rural Support CEO said: “Farming is more than a livelihood – it’s a way of life, but it can be an incredibly lonely and demanding one. This World Mental Health Day, we’re calling on everyone in the sector – from farmers and agri businesses to policymakers – to continue breaking the stigma around mental health and to ensure that no one in the farming community struggles alone.”

This World Mental Health Day, we want every farmer, farm family member and agri sector employee to know that help is here.

Rural Support CEO Kevin Doherty asking for help this World Mental Health Day.

Rural Support offers free, confidential, and practical support for anyone in the agricultural community who may be struggling with:

n Stress, anxiety, or low mood;

n Isolation or loneliness;

n Financial pressures and uncertainty;

n Relationship or family difficulties;

n The emotional toll of illness, injury, or bereavement.

Whether you need someone to talk to, help navigating complex challenges, or just a listening ear that understands farming life, Rural Support are here to support you with compassion, experience, and zero judgement.

Over the past four years, the farm support charity has provided over 730 individuals with one on one farm business mentoring support to help improve and maintain a strong farm business as well as the farmers personal wellbeing. Furthermore, the farm support charity has also provided over 680 counselling sessions in the comfort of the individuals own home; thus, building trust, reducing stigma and providing greater access to the help and support that many of our rural farming families desperately need.

“At Rural Support we witness daily the quiet struggles faced by farmers and their families. Long hours, financial pressure, isolation, and uncertainty can take a serious toll on mental health. And yet, too often, those who put food on our tables suffer in silence. This World Mental Health Day, I’m asking you to help us change that. By making a donation to Rural Support, your support will provide vital mental health services, crisis support, and community outreach to farmers and their families who are studdling across the province. Thank you for making a positive difference to our farming community”, continues Kevin.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to Rural Support via their freephone confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678, or visit their website www.ruralsupport.org.uk and click ‘Get Help’. You can also make a donation to the charity via their ‘Donate’ button on their website or visit https://www.justgiving.com/charity/ruralsport