The Killeeshil native joined the charity in December 2019 and has led it through a period of rapid growth which included managing the impact of the COVID pandemic on operations and in exacerbating isolation across the farming community.

Since then, in a demanding environment, the charity has gone through significant change to help meet industry needs. With a threefold expansion in teams and income, it now has 80 people in its staff, Associate, and volunteer teams, working across the region, with turnover increased from £389,800 in 2020/21 to £839,500 in 2022/23 and a forecasted growth to c£1m this financial year.

This exponential growth has been driven by a new strategy launched in 2021 aimed at developing services that support the farming family at every stage of farming life which reached over 12,000 beneficiaries in the past year. Rural Support also developed the online NI Farm Support Hub in collaboration with HSENI which has had, on average, 23,000 visitors per year since it launched in 2021. There has also been a focus on programmes to reach more farm businesses at an earlier stage of need, before crisis point, when there are more options for farmers to consider.

Gemma Daly, Chair, Robin Swann MLA, Veronica Morris CEO, and Gillian Reid, Rural Support. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

Another key development has been the introduction of professional counselling and trauma therapy for families who are experiencing problems and working through crisis situations within their family. As part of this, Life Beyond, was also developed, in collaboration with Embrace FARM, which provides trauma and bereavement counselling and farm business mentoring for families who have suffered loss through death or injury.

The Plough On programme for older and isolated farmers, has been another highlight with 13 groups established across Northern Ireland providing networking and health activities for 260 farming men with more groups to come over the next three years.

Collaborating with organisations in the agri-industry and health sectors has also been important, with old relationships strengthened and new ones formed - all with the same aim of helping farmers and their families develop sustainable farm businesses and better emotional and physical health.

Speaking of her decision to move on from Rural Support, Veronica said: “This has been a very personal and difficult decision to make. It has been my privilege to lead Rural Support for the past four years with many highlights, challenges, and achievements for the whole team.

Veronica Morris with Trustees and Staff. Picture: Rural Support

"With the charity’s profile raised, operations strengthened, needs-based programmes established, stakeholder engagement prioritised, and new income streams created, a sustainable future lies ahead for the charity and it’s time to hand over the baton to a new Chief Executive to take it forward into the next strategic period.

"I will treasure the experiences I have had and the people I have connected with; the awards that acknowledged the commitment and contribution of our teams to the industry; and helping support farmers and farming families to build their farm businesses and find solutions to hard-hitting problems and often tragic circumstances.

"What was achieved was only achieved because of the support and hard work of my colleagues and people from across the industry who have been open, warm, and willing to drive the transition of Rural Support onwards to a strong future, and for that I am very grateful.

"At the end of the year, I’ll leave a fantastic team, an engaged Trustee board, and a thriving charity – and will take some wonderful memories with me as I move onto my next venture.”

Gemma Daly, Chair, King Charles III and Veronica Morris. Picture: Rural Support.

Gemma Daly Chairperson commented: “We are very sorry to see Veronica move on from Rural Support. She has served the charity well and led it through a period of positive growth and transformation and leaves it knowing that we are going in the right direction to serve the agri-community for many years to come. For this, I and my fellow Trustees are very grateful.

"We have very much enjoyed working with Veronica since she joined us in late 2019 and wish her the very best in her new venture, and sincerely thank her for her contribution to the organisation.”

Derek Lough, Vice Chair at Rural Support and Membership Director at Ulster Farmers Union said: “Rural Support has developed considerably over recent years under Veronica’s leadership. As a much-needed resource within the industry, it provides the type of help that not only supports the farming family and their farm business but the wider agri-community.

"The essential services that Rural Support deliver will only become more important as the industry continues to operate in an unpredictable external environment. Veronica has played a lead role in expanding the charity to better support the industry and while she will be missed, we also wish her every success as she pursues her next project.”

The search has opened for a suitably qualified and experienced person to bring the charity to the next stage and deliver the new strategy for 2024-2027.

If that’s you, or you know someone who is an experienced leader with a passion for rural communities then get in touch with Rural Support through the link.

https://www.nijobs.com/job/chief-executive/rural-support-job100700991