Rural Support gets behind Rural Crime Prevention Week

Victoria Ross (Rural Support) pictured alongside The PSNI & the Policing and Community Safety Partnership reps at Omagh Mart

From Monday 8th September til Friday 12th September 2025, the Rural Crime Partnership (RCP) promoted Rural Crime Prevention Week across the province by holding various community events and awareness campaigns of which Rural Support was a keen supporter.

It’s important to support Rural Crime Prevention Week within our farming community because it raises awareness about the specific challenges farmers face related to crime, such as theft, vandalism, and livestock rustling. It helps strengthen community bonds by encouraging farmers, neighbours, and local authorities to work together to prevent and respond to crime. This support promotes safer rural environments, protects farmers’ livelihoods, reduces financial losses, and enhances overall wellbeing in farming communities. Ultimately, it empowers farmers to feel more secure and confident in their day-to-day lives.

“Rural Crime Prevention Week is a vital opportunity to shine a spotlight on the unique challenges farming families face when it comes to crime. As the Farm Support Manager for Rural Support, I see firsthand how distressing and damaging these incidents can be—not just financially, but emotionally and mentally as well. Rural Support is here to provide practical assistance, emotional support, and guidance to those affected, helping them navigate the aftermath and rebuild their confidence. By working together during this week and beyond, we can create safer, stronger rural communities where farmers feel supported and protected,” said Melissa Wylie, Farm Support and Therapeutical Services Programme Manager for Rural Support.

During this awareness week, Rural Support attended trailer marking events at Enniskillen and Omagh Mart as well as cuppa and catch-up session at Ember Café in Ballinamallard.

Barbara Alcorn was joined by local PSNI officers at Enniskillen Mart

The Farm Support Charity for NI met with farmers on their ‘home turf’ and talked to them about the free programmes and services Rural Support has on offer for the farming community in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing.

Rural Support provides free confidential support tailored to each farm business and family’s needs in the following areas:

- Loneliness and Isolation

- Stress Management

- Bereavement and Loss

- Farm Accident Trauma

- Farm Finances Management

- Business Planning

- Succession Planning

- Mental & Physical Health Concerns

If you or someone you know would like support in any of these areas, please contact the farm support charity’s freephone confidential Support Line on 0800 138 1678, or visit www.ruralsupport.org.uk and click ‘Get Help’.