Rural Support receives vital funding from NFU Mutual Charitable Trust

RURAL Support have been awarded a donation of £75,000 from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust in support of the charity’s mental health and wellbeing initiatives for the farming community across Northern Ireland.

Rural Support have been at the forefront in supporting the farming community across Northern Ireland since 2002. Year on year, the charity has seen an increase in the number of calls to its freephone confidential Support Line and the additional strain that is being placed on farm families is significant. Many of these families were already experiencing difficulties, with some farm businesses feeling the pinch financially, technically, and emotionally. These issues have been compounded by the current stressors of animal disease outbreaks including Avian Influenza and TB, increased market prices and upcoming changes to Agricultural and Business Property Reliefs.

Commenting on this donation from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support said: “Rural Support are very grateful to have received this significant donation from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust to support farmers and farm families across Northern Ireland with their business and personal wellbeing.

"These vital funds will focus on providing practical business and counselling support to the farming community to help guide them through their current issues and struggles, whilst preparing them for future challenges that they may encounter. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust for their ongoing support and recognition of the vital work we do within the agricultural sector.”

Rural Support’s core focus is to help farmers and farm families who are facing financial pressures, physical and mental health concerns as well as tackling isolation and loneliness.

As well as their freephone Support Line 0800 138 1678, the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland has a variety of free programmes and services available across Northern Ireland for the farming community including Farming for the Generations, Across the Hedgerow, Plough On, On-Farm Business Mentoring as well as Counselling and Bereavement Support.

“The wellbeing of our farming community is Rural Support’s key priority; this vital funding from the NFU Mutal Charitable Trust will help secure the future of our essential work within the agricultural sector. Rural Support have worked diligently over the years to gain the trust and respect of the farming community as their ‘go to’ confidant when they need support. Putting the farmer at the heart of our work, we constantly aspire to having a stronger, healthier, more resilient farming community. We could not achieve that vision without vital funding support such as this!” said Director of Operations at Rural Support, Keelin Reilly.

Rural Support, the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland, encourages all members of the farming community to visit their Farm Support Hub www.ruralsupport.org.uk, which has been developed to provide practical, at your fingertips resources for the agri-sector.

Furthermore, if you have any concerns in relation to your farm business or personal wellbeing, please contact their FREEPHONE confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678, open Monday – Friday, 9am-9pm.