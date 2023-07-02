Current staff, mentor and volunteer team at Rural Support. Pic: Rural Support

The workload of Rural Support continues to grow and develop and to assist in the delivery of the charity’s aims and objectives through a number of programmes and other emerging projects, they wish to expand their register of Associates (Farm Business Mentors).

The Associates will have the necessary agri-business expertise to provide guidance and support to clients wishing to make changes to their farm business or who are experiencing financial pressures which are impacting their mental well-being. The work is varied and will involve working closely with the staff at Rural Support together with the wider mentor and volunteer team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is interesting and rewarding work and you will join a team of dedicated and compassionate people working together for the good of the farming community in Northern Ireland.

The role may include:

- Proactively working with farming families as they forward plan for the business, the family and succession

- Assistance with delivery of small group workshops

- One-to-one on farm business mentoring

- Working with farm families who are in crisis be that due to farm accident, financial pressures, bereavement or other factors, helping them to work through the crisis and move forward.

- Representing and promoting Rural Support at Agri-sector events

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you would be interested in becoming an Associate (Farm Business Support), please call Rural Support today on 0800 138 1678 or visit the website www.ruralsupport.org.uk, they would love to hear from you.