Farming may be less physically demanding than in previous years, but it is certainly getting more stressful as the farming community navigates ever-increasing and new demands.

Agri-sector employees can often be their client’s confidante, and perhaps the only external person the farmer speaks to from one week to the next. As a result, they are having unprecedented conversations – particularly around mental health – and these are having their impact, both on the farmer and the agri-employee.

In response, Rural Support have developed an agri-sector training programme called ‘Boots on the Ground’ specifically designed for those working within the sector and dealing directly with farm families. Content includes a general awareness of mental health, how to engage supportively with someone experiencing difficulty and sources of help available. It also provides self-care tools – to deal with the impact on the employee.

Also given that often they themselves are the bearer of unwelcome news, the training looks at ways to do business that minimises the impact on the emotional health of the farmer and the wider family unit.

Gillian Reid and Gyles Dawson from Rural Support delivering a Boots on the Ground Workshop to Thompson staff. Pic: Rural Support

Gillian Reid, Head of Farm Support, commented: “Our Boots on the Ground Programme helps agri-sector employees gain the confidence to engage in conversations with farmers feeling under pressure and increase their knowledge of support networks available and how to access them. By participating in the programme individuals will also consider how to manage their own emotional wellbeing and health using self-awareness and self-care through these challenging situations. We have several workshops organised for January 2024 open to all individuals involved with the agricultural sector. Bespoke workshops are also available for groups of 15 or more. We will be at the Winter Fair next month (stand EK88) and would be more than happy to discuss this in more detail there.”

Spaces are limited so it’s important to book your place as soon as possible. Registration at each workshop opens at 9am at a cost of £30pp, with tea/coffee served upon arrival. The dates and locations of the workshops are:

- Tuesday 9 th January 2024 – Kelly’s Inn, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone

- Thursday 18 th January 2024 – Drummond Hotel, Ballykelly, Co Londonderry

- Wednesday 24 th January 2024 – AFBI, Hillsborough, Co Down

- Wednesday 31 st January 2024 – Glarryford Farmers’ Hall, Co Antrim

Chris Donaldson, Partner at NFU Mutual Armagh and Markethill, said: “The support and knowledge Rural Support has given our team through their Boots on the Ground programme has been invaluable. As a team we have gained effective insights on managing mental health, fostering constructive dialogues, and best serving our customers’ needs. I would encourage all those who are farming facing to avail of this programme to gain a better understanding of how best to navigate their own mental wellbeing as well as those around them so that together me can help ensure a stronger, more resilient farming community.”

