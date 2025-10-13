Rural Support’s ‘Boots on the Ground’ training hits the road in November 2025

Rural Support are delighted to announce they are hosting a series of mental health awareness training workshops at various locations across Northern Ireland specifically tailored for agri sector employees this November.

The ‘Farm Support Charity’ recognises that working in agriculture comes with real pressures—long hours, physical demands, isolation, and unpredictable challenges. These conditions can take a toll on mental health, yet it’s not always easy to spot the signs in ourselves or others.

In response to this, Rural Support offer bespoke mental health awareness training called ‘Boots on the Ground’ which gives agri-sector employees the tools to recognise when someone might be struggling, how to offer support, and where to turn for help. It helps break the stigma around mental health and encourages open, supportive conversations in an industry where silence can be the norm.

“In a sector where resilience is vital, supporting mental wellbeing isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s essential for sustaining the future of our farming families,” said Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support.

Participants from NFU Agency Armagh & Markethill completing the Boots on the Ground Training.

“Too often our agri sector employees are seen as ‘accidental counsellors’ for our farming families who they have worked tirelessly with them to build a rapport and connection with. Therefore, this specialised training equips individuals and teams with practical tools to recognise, understand, and support mental wellbeing in the field and beyond.”

This CPD accredited training is ideal for vets, meal merchants, agricultural insurance providers, farm liaison officers, bank tellers, credit union reps, CAFRE/DAERA advisors and anyone else who engages with farmers on a regular basis. Key features of the training include:

- Recognising signs of stress, anxiety, and burnout in agricultural settings

- Practical tools for managing emotional wellbeing

DAERA Countryside Management Unit receiving Boots on the Ground Training from Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support

- Guidance on peer support and mental health first aid

- Strategies for reducing stigma and building supportive workplaces

- Scenario based learning opportunities within a confidential space.

Spaces are limited so it’s important to book your place as soon as possible. Registration at each workshop opens at 9.30am at a cost of £40pp if you book before 7 th November at 4pm, with tea/coffee served upon arrival. The dates and locations of the workshops are:

- Monday 17th November: Cookstown Enterprise Centre

- Tuesday 18th November: Ballymena North Business Centre

- Wednesday 26th November: Banbridge Enterprise Centre

- Thursday 27th November: Omagh Enterprise Centre

“The support and knowledge Rural Support has given our team through their Boots on the Ground programme has been invaluable. As a team we have gained effective insights on managing mental health, fostering constructive dialogues, and best serving our customers’ needs. I would encourage all those who are farming facing to avail of this programme to gain a better understanding of how best to navigate their own mental wellbeing as well as those around them so that together me can help ensure a stronger, more resilient farming community,” said Chris Donaldson, Partner at NFU Mutual Armagh & Markethill.

If you wish to participate in any of the workshops or would like to have your own bespoke workshop for your agri business, please contact the Rural Support Farm Support Team by emailing [email protected] or telephone 028 8676 0040.

If you would like to find out more about the range of FREE programmes and services available at Rural Support, please visit the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.