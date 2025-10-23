Ryan Farm awarded top prize at the 2025 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

The Ryan farm from Co. Tipperary was awarded top prize at the 2025 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Ornua and the National Dairy Council are delighted to announce the Ryan farm from Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary supplying Centenary Thurles as the overall winners of the 2025 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The prestigious annual awards programme, now in its 16th year, saw 12 farming families from seven counties and 12 dairy co-operatives, celebrated for excellence in milk production and sustainable dairying at a special ceremony hosted at Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co. Kilkenny.

Following their nomination by Centenary Thurles co-op, Tom, Mary, and Michael Ryan were announced as this year’s overall winner of the Quality Milk Awards, having excelled through a comprehensive judging process spanning the areas of environmental sustainability, animal health and welfare, farm infrastructure, hygiene standards, soil and grassland management, farm advocacy and technical performance.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, commented: “I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to this year’s overall winner of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards, the Ryan family from County Tipperary, whose dedication to everyday excellence, from paddock to parlour, has deservedly earned them recognition as the standard-bearers for milk quality.

“Ireland’s global reputation as a sustainable producer of quality dairy is built upon the hard work and commitment of Irish farming families like the Ryans and all those we celebrate today. Not only have they each earned the recognition of their own co-operatives, they have represented their families, local communities, and the national dairy sector with pride, showcasing what it takes to produce a top quality product while upholding the highest standards in animal care and environmental stewardship.

“I would like to commend all of this year’s finalists, the category winners and the overall winner, for their hard work and achievements. They each play a central role in safeguarding Ireland’s respected dairy tradition and I wish them all continued success.”

Conor Galvin, Chief Executive, Ornua said: “On behalf of Ornua, I am delighted to congratulate Tom, Mary and Michael Ryan and Centenary Thurles on being named the overall winners of the 2025 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. The Ryans’ exceptional performance across every aspect of milk production is underpinned by their dedication to craft, time-honoured expertise, and a genuine passion for what they do.

"Each finalist brings their own unique perspective and heritage story to this year’s awards, but they all share the same deep commitment to quality that earns grass-fed Irish dairy, and Kerrygold, a place in the hearts and homes of consumers all over the world. It all begins at the farm level, and I’d like to all of our finalists, their teams, their respective co-operatives and milk advisors for protecting and promoting our reputation as a world leader in sustainable dairy production. It is foundational to the work we do in Ornua in confidently bringing world-class, sustainably-produced grass-fed dairy to the world and capturing value for those that produce it.”

Emma Walls, CEO, National Dairy Council said: “Congratulations to the Ryan family farm on this outstanding achievement. Each of our finalists are a winner in their own right, demonstrating that excellence in dairy production is achievable every day. Ireland’s global reputation is built on the commitment and sustainability practices of Irish dairy famers setting the benchmark for nutritious, grass-based milk production. The dedication shown by our finalists, category winners and overall winners reaffirms Ireland’s pride in its dairy farming families, processors and advisors.”

In addition to the overall prize, six category awards were presented for excellence in the individual areas of milk hygiene and facilities, environmental stewardship, grassland management, lowest carbon footprint, low somatic cell count (SCC), and animal health and welfare.

2025 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards Finalists and Award Winners

Arrabawn Tipperary – Kelly Farm, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

Aurivo Co-op – Trench / Ronayne Farm, Claremorris, Co. Mayo (Lowest Carbon Footprint Award winner)

Bandon Co-op – O'Donoghue Farm, Bandon, Co. Cork

Barryroe Co-op – O'Donovan Farm, Kinsale, Co. Cork

Centenary Thurles – Ryan Farm, Thurles, Co. Tipperary (Overall winner & Environmental Stewardship Award winner)

Dairygold Co-op – Sheehan / O'Leary Farm, Whitechurch, Co. Cork (Grassland Management Award winner)

Drinagh Co-op – Duggan Farm, Dunmanway, Co. Cork

Kerry Dairy Ireland – Killeen Farm, Doonbeg, Co. Clare (Milking Hygiene and Facilities Award winner)

Lakeland Dairies – McElroy Farm, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan

Lisavaird Co-op – O'Neill Farm, Clonakilty, Co. Cork (Animal Health and Welfare Award winner)

North Cork Creameries – Stack Farm, Listowel, Co .Kerry

Tirlán – Byrne Farm, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford (Lowest SCC Award winner)