Debbie died suddenly on 12th December, 2022.

Dressage ireland said Debbie was a judge and a valued member of Dressage Ireland who will be sadly missed.

"Our thoughts our with Ken, Sarah and the rest of her family at this very sad time,” a spokesperson added.Meanwhile a spokesperson for Dressage Ireland Northern Region said they had learned of the passing of Debbie with ‘great sadness.’

Debbie and Ken Osborough

They continued: “Debbie, a former committee member of Dressage Ireland Northern Region and a judges representative for Dressage Ireland, was an enthusiastic member, judging and organising judges training in our region. Our thoughts and condolences to Ken, Sarah and the rest of the family circle at this very sad time.”Debbie's daughter Sarah Osborough posted on social media of her family’s shock at the passing.