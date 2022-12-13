Sadness at sudden passing of equestrian judge
Dressage Ireland has extended sincere condolences to the Osborough family on the sudden passing of judge and valued member Debbie Osborough.
Debbie died suddenly on 12th December, 2022.
Dressage ireland said Debbie was a judge and a valued member of Dressage Ireland who will be sadly missed.
"Our thoughts our with Ken, Sarah and the rest of her family at this very sad time,” a spokesperson added.Meanwhile a spokesperson for Dressage Ireland Northern Region said they had learned of the passing of Debbie with ‘great sadness.’
They continued: “Debbie, a former committee member of Dressage Ireland Northern Region and a judges representative for Dressage Ireland, was an enthusiastic member, judging and organising judges training in our region. Our thoughts and condolences to Ken, Sarah and the rest of the family circle at this very sad time.”Debbie's daughter Sarah Osborough posted on social media of her family’s shock at the passing.
She added: “Yesterday, our world ended when we lost my amazing Mum. I’m not sure the shock of this will ever go away. There are no words that can ever describe the pain and heartbreak we are are feeling. Thank you to everyone for the lovely messages we have already received. I don’t know how we even begin to go on without her Life will never be the same. Funeral arrangements to follow.”