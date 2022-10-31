Preparations are well underway for the spectacular annual Saintfield Christmas Charity Santa Ride which is now into its 16th year.

Every year the town is flooded with festivities which raise money for very worthwhile causes.

The ride will take place on Saturday, 3rd December from 50 Lisburn Rd. Saintfield by kind permission of Gordon Andrews and a special thank-you to Marcus McVeigh (McVeigh Contracts) for allowing the organisers the use of the yard and Easy Shine NI car wash.

The Real Santa leads the way in Angelo Kane's magnificent carriage

The Santas will arrive at 11am for a Mulled Wine and Mince Pie Reception.

At 12 noon they will mount up and ride into town led by the REAL SANTA in Angelo Kane's magnificent horse drawn carriage. At 1.15pm Saintfield town will be transformed into a sea of red when the swarms of Santas on horseback arrive to be greeted by hundreds of well wishers. Live Christmas music will ring out throughout the town to signify that Christmas has arrived once more.

Further details will follow on this popular annual event. For more details contact Joan Cunningham on 07775860744. You can also check out more information at www.saintfieldhorseshow.com/christmascharityride