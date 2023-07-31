Guests arriving from 6.30pm were warmly welcomed by Horse Show Director Joan Cunningham and Downpatrick Race Course Manager Richard Lyttle.

Among the many guests who attended were Chairman of Downpatrick Race Course Peter Stewart, Adelle Rea (Director of Downpatrick) and Noel Chance ( Director of Downpatrick). Newry, Mourne and Down District Council were well represented. Dermot Curran, longest serving Councillor in Northern Ireland who has been a great supporter of the Horse Show and Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride throughout the years also attended. Two very important VIP guests who will be hosting the 2023 Saintfield Horse Show Gerry McPolin and his lovely wife Margaret were also present.

The Show takes place on Saturday, 26th August at Gerry McPolin's Downpatrick Road, Ballynahinch.

Pictured at the Saintfield Horse Show Sponsor/Press Reception kindly hosted by Downpatrick Race Course.

The schedule will be online and entries can now be made.

Along with all the usual riding classes, Working Hunter for horses and ponies mounted fancy dress for children the who will also have The Ulster Tatler sponsored Ladies Side Saddle Championship, The Downpatrick Race Course sponsored Race Horse to Riding Horse which will be judged by Downpatrick Race Course Director Noel Chance who trained the winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup on two different occasions.

As well as the usual championships there will be three new ones this year – an Irish Draught Championship, a Coloured Championship and a Veteran Championship.

Other attractions will include trade stands, best dressed lady, novelty event, food village, live country music with Box Car Brian and Gerard Dornan and don’t forget if you haven't got a horse or pony you can enter your dog in the pet dog classes at 2pm (entries on the field for the pet dog classes).

