Saintfield Show 80th anniversary dinner dance

Committee members, past members, sponsors, exhibitors and friends of the show gathered together at Montalto Estate and a great evening was had by all. Guests were also able to look through a scrapbook kept by Doreen McKelvey of Saintfield Show memories over the years and the first show catalogue brought by Elizabeth Kirk.

Dr Jimmy McKelvey spoke of his experience of the show – as past committee member and president. He spoke of the dark times when the future of the show hung in the balance year by year due to lack of funds, and encouraged the current committee members to keep the show going.

Chairman Brian Hunter thanked everyone for coming, and also thanked all involved with organising the night. Majorie Blackburn spoke as Northern Ireland representative of the Irish Shows Association to congratulate the committee on the event and again encourage them to continue working for the show to grow in strength each year.

The committee would like to thank everyone who came along on Friday night, and supported the show by buying tickets and also raffle tickets. Thanks also to Montalto Estate for all their help and providing such a beautiful venue. Thanks to George Hanna for the lovely meal and also The Bizz for the after dinner entertainment.

Heather Rutherford baked and donated a beautiful cake to mark the occasion.

Saintfield Show began in 1945 and has been run at various locations around the village and even as far afield as Balmoral Park. In recent years the show has run at Glenbrook Farm by kind permission of the Lawson Family and continues there to this day.

This year the show will run on Saturday, 21st June at Glenbrook Farm. There will be the usual mix of equestrian and agricultural classes. The schedules for these will soon be available online and entries can be made online via the show website. There will also be children’s entertainment such as bouncy castles, petting farm, face painters etc. Returning this year will be the popular lawnmower racing and new for this year will be the increasingly popular sport of Hobby Horse Jumping and even Dressage!

Everyone very welcome – tickets are £10 per adult and children under 14 and parking is free.

The McKibbin Family - who run the rabbit and cavy sections of the show

Donna Spiers, Tommy Moore, Shirley Moore and Mervyn Sherlock

Cake made and donated by Heather Rutherford