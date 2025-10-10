Saler heifer to be raffled for Friends of the Cancer Centre
Top prize will be a pedigree Saler Heifer (or a £2,500 cash alternative if you prefer).
The draw will take place on Friday, 20th March next year, with raffle tickets now on sale.
A number of other prizes are on offer, generously donated by local businesses
The prize list included two nights B&B with thermal access for two at the Corick House Hotel; £200 cash sponsored by DH Oils, Armagh, £100 voucher (MCalls of Lisburn); Pedigree Galway Ewe Lamb (P Kelly, Brackley Flock, Markethill); £100 cash (TG Hawthorne Hardware, Armagh); £100 cash (H Pritchard, Cae’r Salers, Wales); radio and Slow Cooker (Dalzells of Markethill); £200 voucher (A Embroidery, Armagh); Ewe Lamb (D&A Boyd, Knockagh Salers); Pygmy Goat (Roy and Flo McCall); and a Hamper (Hughes Agri Ltd, Armagh).
Tickets are priced £10 each and are available from George directly or at the Hole in the Wall Bar, Armagh, and Powell’s meal store in Keady.
George had decided to do something for the charity some time ago - with five family members having passed away from cancer.
George said: “There’s hardly a family that’s not affected by cancer and the money will be well used.”
And if you don’t want to buy a ticket, donations will also be gratefully received.
Online donations can be made by contacting George McCall on 07752820266 or his son George on 07759126844.