Salers silverware presentations

The hotel staff provided a great service and meal as always. The guests were then later entertained by the band ‘Good Company.’

The trophies were presented to breeders who tirelessly exhibit their pedigree Salers cattle across the summer shows in the 2024 show season. This is an important means to promote Salers by taking the breed to the public.

The first show starts in November, when the Salers club join the Blonde, British Blue and Simmental cattle clubs to put on a display of calves at the ‘4 Breed Calf show’. This is held in the Ballymena Livestock mart.

A welcome break then allows for the calving season to commence on most farms, while preparation continues for the Balmoral show in May. The Salers are catalogued to be shown on the main Beef

breed day, which is on Wednesday, 14th May, this year. The Salers cattle can also be inspected in the cattle shed named Logan Hall during the four days of the Balmoral show.

Salers will also be shown at local agricultural shows to include Ballymena, Armagh, Saintfield, Newry, Omagh, Castlewellan and Clogher.

The Salers breed is increasing in popularity due to their maternal attributes. The females grow into a

cow with a big pelvis for easy calving, with good udders and she has good longevity. She can produce a good calf, whether bred pure or if crossed to a heavy muscled sire.

Likewise, the Salers bull is being used to cross onto mixed suckler herds for easier calving. The best of the females produced could then be kept as replacements.

Stephen & Hannah Maginn from Lisnamaul Salers, with the trophies won throughout the 2024 show season

Lower Bolie Salers team and trophies won during local shows in 2024

Seamus Connell, Ballykeel Salers receiving one of his trophies from Chairman David Boyd

John Elliott, Drumlegagh Salers receiving a trophy he won from David Boyd, Chairman