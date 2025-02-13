'Save British Farming' distances itself from Milton Keynes protest
Earlier today protesting farmers forced Keir Starmer to cut short a visit to a housing site.
It is being reported that around a dozen tractors and agricultural vehicles blocked the road near the Eastbrook development in Milton Keynes. Musical horns could be heard blaring across the building site shortly after Sir Keir arrived.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for ‘Save British Farming’ said that while they strongly advocate for British farmers and rural communities and understand why farmers are feeling desperate at this difficult time, they reject disruptive tactics that do not represent the best interests of our industry.
The spokesperson added: “Our focus remains on amplifying farmers’ voices, organising legitimate protests and engaging in constructive dialogue with policymakers to rethink inheritance tax charges, secure fair trade policies, protect British food standards, and support sustainable farming.
“Save British Farming continues to call for meaningful engagement with the government to address the real challenges faced by farmers, without resorting to actions that undermine our credibility and shared goals.”