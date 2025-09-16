Save the Date for CAFRE’s Open Week

CAFRE invites you to its upcoming Open Week, taking place from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 October 2025 where the Student Recruitment Team, (l-r) Laura Browne, Liz Simpson and Caoimhe Hegarty will be happy to answer your questions.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), invites you to its upcoming Open Week, taking place from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 October 2025.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With information sessions and guided campus tours, this is your chance to explore CAFRE’s wide range of further and higher education study routes and discover career opportunities in the agri-food and land-based industries.

CAFRE has three campuses across Northern Ireland, Greenmount Campus, Antrim, Loughry Campus, Cookstown and Enniskillen Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each campus offers specialist facilities in areas such as agriculture, land-based engineering, food, equine, horticulture, floristry, and veterinary nursing, all vital to Northern Ireland’s economy.

Whether you're a school leaver, career changer or simply exploring your options, CAFRE has something for you.

Book your place at: www.cafre.ac.uk/events or direct enquiries to: [email protected]