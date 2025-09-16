Save the Date for CAFRE’s Open Week
With information sessions and guided campus tours, this is your chance to explore CAFRE’s wide range of further and higher education study routes and discover career opportunities in the agri-food and land-based industries.
CAFRE has three campuses across Northern Ireland, Greenmount Campus, Antrim, Loughry Campus, Cookstown and Enniskillen Campus.
Each campus offers specialist facilities in areas such as agriculture, land-based engineering, food, equine, horticulture, floristry, and veterinary nursing, all vital to Northern Ireland’s economy.
Whether you're a school leaver, career changer or simply exploring your options, CAFRE has something for you.
Book your place at: www.cafre.ac.uk/events or direct enquiries to: [email protected]