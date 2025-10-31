Schoolchildren and farmers attend prize night for Summer Show Competitions

Following opening remarks by Mr Edward Rogers, a Director of Fermanagh Farming Society, in which he praised the high quality of entrants and thanked the generous sponsorship of sponsors, an outline of this year’s schools’ exhibition was given by Miss Marion Henderson, Chief Steward.

Marion, who has been associated with the Show’s school exhibits for many decades, thanked the co-operation of schools over the years and said this year’s entries were among the best she had seen. Prizes were sponsored by the Vaughan Trust, represented by trustee, Mrs Margaret O’Malley.

The results in the Schools Exhibits were as follows:

COLLUM SHIELD BOY, highest points in school section - Jacob Hassard, Derrygonnelly Primary School

COLLUM SHIELD GIRL, highest points in school section - Jenna Foy, Derrygonnelly Primary School.

1989 SMALL SCHOOLS CUP, highest points by school with less than 160 pupils -Derrygonnelly Primary School.

EILEEN MAGEE CUP, highest points in schools with more than 170 pupils -Lisbellaw Primary School.

DOONAN SHIELD, PS with highest points in handwriting - Enniskillen Model Primary School.

FARMING LIFE CUP, highest points in secondary school - St Aidan’s High School.

The sheep competitions sponsored by Topflock, were judged by Mr. Gareth Beacom, CAFRE Adviser. He spoke of great diversity in breeds and flocks he visited and said he had seen a new breed in Fermanagh for the first time.

Many of the entries had different forms of farm management and announced his results as follows with prizes and trophies presented by Mr. Mark Crawford of Topflock.

J A G KNOX CUP, Best Breeding Flock – William Egerton, Rosslea.

CECIL KNOX MEMORIAL CUP, Best Hogget Replacement Flock – David Knox, Kesh.

KERR CUP, Best Ewe Lambs -William Egerton.

THREE VALLEYS VETERINARY CUP, Best Texel Ram – Roy Mayers.

MAJOR WILSON CUP, Best Suffolk Ram – L Williamson.

WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE CUP, Best Ram any other breed – David Knox.

SMITHS FEEDS & SEEDS CUP, Best overall Flock of Sheep - William Egerton.

The evening then turned to the Breeding Heifer Championships judged by Mr. John Egerton, Rosslea and prizes and trophies presented by Mr. Innes Redmond of Lakeland Veterinary Service.

John also judged the Classic Suckler Herd competition which was sponsored by Mr Chris Welsh of Erne Veterinary Group.

John said he spent two days with Directors of the Society travelling the length and breadth of Fermanagh to visit the farms of entrants. He said he was amazed by the many different land types, the wide range of breeds and the high quality of farm and stock management.

The results were as follows:

THE COLLUM JOHN GRAHAM MEMORIAL CUP, Suckler Classic Competition for the best Commercial Non-Pedigree Suckler Herd - DAVID KNOX, Kesh.

CASTLE IRVINE PC Cup, LAKELAND VETERINARY BREEDING HEIFER DERBY - Best Beef breeding heifers, NonPedigree - NEIL HENDERSON, Tamlaght.

THORNHILL CUP FOR THE BEST SUCKLER COW AND CALF - HARRY BOLES, Enniskillen.

County Fermanagh Farming Society Plaque for the best suckled heifer calf - FINTAN KEOWN, Belleek.

CFFS PLAQUE, for the best suckled bull calf - DAVID BOLES.

W & C SCOTT CUP, for the best overall suckled calf - DAVID BOLES.

Prizes:

Suckler Cow sponsored by Erne Veterinary - 1 st, £500 - David Knox; 2 nd, £300 - Neil Henderson; 3 rd, £200 – Oliver Keown.

Breeding Heifers sponsored by Lakeland Veterinary - 1st, £500 - Neil Henderson; 2nd, £300 - Harry Boles; 3rd, £200 - George Elliott.

1 . Pupils Jenny Foy and Jacob Hassard, Derrygonnelly Controlled P.S. winners of The Best Boy & Girl at Co.Fermanagh Show Prize Night. Also included is Marion Henderson, Chief Steward. Pupils Jenny Foy and Jacob Hassard, Derrygonnelly Controlled P.S. winners of The Best Boy & Girl at Co.Fermanagh Show Prize Night. Also included is Marion Henderson, Chief Steward. Photo: John McVitty 07771987378 - Photo Sales

2 . Derrygonnelly Controlled PS, winners of The Best Small Primary School at The Co.Fermanagh Show Prize Night. Included are from left, Jenny Foy, Marion Henderson, Chief Steward; Jacob Hassard and Naomi Hassard, Teacher. Derrygonnelly Controlled PS, winners of The Best Small Primary School at The Co.Fermanagh Show Prize Night. Included are from left, Jenny Foy, Marion Henderson, Chief Steward; Jacob Hassard and Naomi Hassard, Teacher. Photo: John McVitty 07771987378 - Photo Sales

3 . Prize winners in The Cattle Section at Co.Fermanagh Show Prize Night are back from left, Ann Orr, Fermanagh Farming Society; John Egerton, Judge; Oliver Keown, Best 2025 Heifer Calf; Chris Welsh, Erne Veterinary Group 2.0, sponsor; Innes Redmond, Lakeland Veterinary Services, sponsor; George Elliott, 3rd Beef Heifer and Eddie Rogers, Fermanagh Show. Front from left, David Boles, Best Suckler Calf; David Knox, Best Commercial Suckler Herd; Neil Henderson, Best Breeding Heifers; Harry Boles, Best Suckler Cow & Calf and 2nd in Breeding Heifers and Katie Boles, Best Suckled Bull Calf. Prize winners in The Cattle Section at Co.Fermanagh Show Prize Night are back from left, Ann Orr, Fermanagh Farming Society; John Egerton, Judge; Oliver Keown, Best 2025 Heifer Calf; Chris Welsh, Erne Veterinary Group 2.0, sponsor; Innes Redmond, Lakeland Veterinary Services, sponsor; George Elliott, 3rd Beef Heifer and Eddie Rogers, Fermanagh Show. Front from left, David Boles, Best Suckler Calf; David Knox, Best Commercial Suckler Herd; Neil Henderson, Best Breeding Heifers; Harry Boles, Best Suckler Cow & Calf and 2nd in Breeding Heifers and Katie Boles, Best Suckled Bull Calf. Photo: John McVitty 07771987378 - Photo Sales