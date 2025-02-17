Science play session for pre-schoolers at Little SERC

Daisey-Mae (3) from Newcastle, tests out some of the science experiments

​South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is hosting a playful introduction to science for pre-schoolers in the Little SERC Creche at the College’s Newcastle Campus, Castlewellan Road from 10am to 12 noon on Monday, 10 March 2025.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Funded by a British Science Week Kick Start Grant, the session is open to pre-schoolers and their parents/guardians who are welcome to come along and explore the world of science, through hands-on experiments to help celebrate British Science Week. The session is part of a 10-day celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) taking place 7 – 16 March across the UK.

Little SERC Creche Manager, Ursula Maginn said: “This is a lovely opportunity for little ones to come along to try their hands at different science experiments and learn more about science in a relaxed play session. We will be encouraging the children to get hands-on and to enjoy the wonder of play dough volcanoes, sink or float and colour change experiments. It promises to be fun for both children and adults.”

The session is free to attend, and refreshments will be provided.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk #BetterOffAtSERC.