Science play session for pre-schoolers at Little SERC
Funded by a British Science Week Kick Start Grant, the session is open to pre-schoolers and their parents/guardians who are welcome to come along and explore the world of science, through hands-on experiments to help celebrate British Science Week. The session is part of a 10-day celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) taking place 7 – 16 March across the UK.
Little SERC Creche Manager, Ursula Maginn said: “This is a lovely opportunity for little ones to come along to try their hands at different science experiments and learn more about science in a relaxed play session. We will be encouraging the children to get hands-on and to enjoy the wonder of play dough volcanoes, sink or float and colour change experiments. It promises to be fun for both children and adults.”
The session is free to attend, and refreshments will be provided.
