Scottish Young Chef of the Year brings Monaco experience to Perthshire

The Stirling College graduate, who has worked for the past year at Gleneagles under the careful tutelage of Simon Attridge, Executive Chef and Ben Gallier, Executive Sous Chef, recently travelled to Monaco to undertake a week’s placement at the two Michelin-starred Blue Bay Restaurant at the 5-star Monte Carlo Hotel.

Under the supervision of Chef Marcel Ravin, 21-year-old Cliodhna was given the chance to enhance her culinary skills by developing techniques, sampling new ingredients and watching Chef Ravin command the pass.

Commenting on the experience, Cliodhna Reid said: “It was a once in a lifetime experience getting to work under a two Michelin-starred chef in one of the best hotels in Europe.

Cliodhna Reid, Commis Chef at the Strathearn Restaurant, Gleneagles

"The food was out of this world and I got to work with completely new ingredients in the most delicate way.

“It was a bit of a culture shock at first being just 21 and there was quite a big language barrier, but I learned so much in such a short space of time.

"The way Chef Ravin commands the pass was a real eye-opener, and his style of authenticity combined with innovation was a massive learning curve for me. It was challenging but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”