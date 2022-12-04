Seasonal sales at Ballymena Livestock Market November machinery sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 2000 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 78%.

The next machinery sale will take place Friday 9th December. Genuine dispersal sale from top pedigree sheep breeder of all farm plant and implements due to change in farming policy. Register to bid at ballymena.marteye.ie

Leading prices as follows:

Machinery

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £13,600 for a 2002 Terex T200, £11,500 for a Landrover Defender 110 Pick Up, £8,900 for a Massey Ferguson 6290, £7,500 for a Case International 895XL with power loader & bucket 1993, £6,200 for a 20ft Cattle trailer, £3,600 for a JCB 812 Digger, £3,600 for a Volac round Bale collector, £3,600 for a NC 1550 boom tanker, £3,000 for a Cattle foot paring crush, £2,900 for a McHale s3000 round bale wrapper 75, £2,800 for a Vaderstadt Ring roller, £,2800 for a VMax 12 diet feeder, £2,700 for a 23ft Flat bale trailer, £2,600 for a Teagle tomahawk 440 round bale straw/ silage chopper and £2,500 for a 12ft ifor William triaxle Cattle trailor with dividing gate.

Inside Machinery: £500 for 20x cast iron Victorian bannisters with handrail, £460 for a childrens Land Rover jeep, £380 for a cement mixer, £380 for a Air mate compressor, £340 for a Box ford leather, £230 for a PTO power washer with shaft, £220 for a Clarke industrial compressor, £210 for a Yamaha 50 trail motorbike, £200 for a Karcher power washer with pipe & lance, £200 for a McKane crush gate.

